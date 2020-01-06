Sections
Arkansas sheriff's office searching for inmate who walked away from jail

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:10 p.m.
The Lonoke County sheriff’s office is searching for an inmate who walked away from the jail on Monday morning.

The sheriff's office described Nathaniel Evans as a nonviolent offender who was a participant in a recovery program, though authorities said he was involved in a "domestic" incident a little over an hour after he left the jail on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Webber Lane, and authorities said Evans ran away from the scene. No details about what happened were immediately released.

Deputies along with a K9 tracking team were searching the areas around Campground Road, Webber Lane and Arkansas 321.

Evans is described by the sheriff’s office as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green baseball cap and dark sweatpants.

