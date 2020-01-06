Australian defends response to fires' spread

Firefighters manage a controlled burn Sunday to help contain a larger fire near Falls Creeks, Australia. More photos at arkansasonline.com/16wildfires/.

SYDNEY -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday defended his handling of the country's wildfire crisis, as lower temperatures and calmer winds brought some relief to hard-hit communities.

"There has been a lot of blame being thrown around," Morrison said at a news conference. "And now is the time to focus on the response that is being made. ... Blame doesn't help anybody at this time, and over-analysis of these things is not a productive exercise."

Morrison announced Saturday that he would dispatch 3,000 army, navy and air force reservists to help battle the fires. He also committed $14 million to lease firefighting aircraft from overseas.

But the moves did little to tamp down the criticism that he has been slow to act. Morrison also has faced accusations that he downplayed the need for his government to address climate change, which experts say played a key role in supercharging the blazes.

As dawn broke over a blackened landscape Sunday, a picture emerged of disaster of unprecedented scale. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 150 fires were active in the state, 64 of them uncontrolled.

The wildfires have so far scorched an area twice the size of Maryland, stretching across Australia's southeast, its most densely populated region. The fires have killed at least 24 people, including a 47-year-old man who died Saturday night while trying to defend a friend's home from encroaching flames. Nearly 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtiELm0wCNg]

In New South Wales alone, the fires have killed nearly 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals, Sydney University ecologist Chris Dickman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Australians know to expect summer wildfires. But the blazes arrived early this year, fed by drought in the country's hottest and driest year on record.

"It's not something we have experienced before," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"The weather activity we're seeing, the extent and spread of the fires, the speed at which they're [moving], the way they are attacking communities that have never seen fire is unprecedented," she said.

Scientists say there's no doubt that man-made global warming has played a major role in feeding the fires.

Morrison, chided for past remarks minimizing the need to address climate change, has deflected criticism while changing his tone.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wk3q78Dk9E]

"There is no dispute in this country about the issue of climate change globally and its effect on global weather patterns, and that includes how it impacts in Australia," the prime minister said.

"I have to correct the record here. I have seen a number of people suggest that somehow the government does not make this connection. The government has always made this connection, and that has never been in dispute," he said.

Morrison has faced widespread criticism for taking a family vacation in Hawaii at the start of the wildfire crisis, as well as for his approach as the disaster has escalated and for his slowness in deploying resources.

His handling of the deployment of reservists also received criticism Sunday. Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who is leading the fight in New South Wales, said he learned of the deployment through media reports.

"It is fair to say it was disappointing and some surprise to hear about these things through public announcements in the middle of what was one of our worst days this season, with the second-highest number of concurrent emergency warning fires ever in the history of New South Wales," he said.

Morrison was also forced to defend a video posted on social media Saturday that promoted the deployment of reservists and the government's response to the wildfires.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/16wildfires/]

On Sunday, lower temperatures and lighter winds brought some relief to threatened communities, a day after thousands were forced to flee as flames reached the suburban fringes of Sydney.

Thousands of firefighters fought to contain the blazes, but many fires continued to burn out of control, threatening to wipe out rural townships and causing damage to property and wildlife.

On Saturday, a father and son who were battling flames for two days died on a highway on Kangaroo Island, off South Australia state. Authorities identified them as Dick Lang, a 78-year-old acclaimed bush pilot and outback safari operator, and his 43-year-old son, Clayton.

Australia's capital, Canberra, was enveloped in a smoky haze Sunday, and air quality at midday was measured at 10 times the usual hazardous limit.

In New Zealand, the skies above Auckland were tinged orange by smoke from the Australian fires, and police were inundated with calls from anxious residents. By Sunday afternoon, the smoke had blotted out the sun.

It was, as one Auckland resident put it, "proper apocalyptic."

Auckland is about 1,300 miles from Sydney.

The New Zealand Meteorological Service shared satellite images that showed a brown plume of smoke blowing directly into the country's northern provinces. Forecasters expected the smoke to clear today.

As skies became clouded with smoke, social media was filled with images from residents who captured the phenomenon. Auckland police asked residents to stop calling the emergency line to report the unusual conditions, Radio New Zealand reported.

As the plumes blew across the sea, they affected the air quality in New Zealand. On Friday, several locations were designated "code orange," indicating they could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

When another front arrived on Sunday, the Ministry of Health told Radio New Zealand that the smoke would probably not affect the air quality on the ground because it was in the upper atmosphere, but that some people might feel an effect.

Information for this article was contributed by Shonal Ganguly and Steve McMorran of The Associated Press and by Kayla Epstein of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/Rick Rycroft

Houses in Conjola Park, Australia, were destroyed when wildfires ripped through the community.

A Section on 01/06/2020