Body of 26-year-old woman found in Arkansas lake

HOT SPRINGS -- A group of anglers pulled the body of a 26-year-old woman from Lake Hamilton on Sunday morning near the 1930 block of Lakeshore Drive, Undersheriff Jason Lawrence said.

Lawrence identified the woman as Allisabeth Wilson of Hot Springs.

"The information I'm receiving is we had no reports that she had been reported missing," he said.

Asked if there was any indication how long she had been in the water, Lawrence said, "Not at this time."

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said no foul play is suspected, "but the investigation has just begun."

Lawrence said the Garland County communications center received a call at 11:49 a.m. Sunday from a group of people who had been fishing on Lake Hamilton.

"They had seen an object on their fish finder. They pulled the object up, and discovered it was a body," he said.

Garland County patrol deputies arrived at 11:59 a.m. and contacted the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division. The Garland County coroner's office was also notified, and the body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, Lawrence said.

Lawrence said anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (501) 622-3660.

Metro on 01/06/2020