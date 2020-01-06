Boy, 13, injured in drive-by shooting at Arkansas home, authorities say

A 13-year-old boy who was injured in a drive-by shooting late Sunday in Garland County is expected to recover, authorities said.

Deputies and state troopers responded to 278 Sterling Circle near Hot Springs at about 11:20 p.m. after a woman believed to be the boy's mother called about the shooting, said deputy Courtney Kizer, Garland County sheriff’s office spokeswoman. Authorities said they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released, Kizer said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 46-year-old woman who notified authorities of the shooting was at the home and was not hurt.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing late Monday. Kizer declined to say whether authorities had identified any suspects and said she wasn’t aware of any arrests in the shooting.