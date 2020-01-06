World in Brief

A man leads a gift-carrying camel through the streets of Madrid on Sunday during a parade to celebrate Epiphany, a Christian celebration that marks the visit of the three wise men to baby Jesus.

General says Notre Dame still imperiled

PARIS -- The French general overseeing the reconstruction of fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is not saved yet because there's still a risk its vaulted ceilings might collapse.

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that "the cathedral is still in a state of peril" after last year's fire, which destroyed its roof and toppled its 300-foot, 750-ton spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations.

"Notre Dame is not saved because ... there is an extremely important step ahead, which is to remove the scaffolding that had been built around the spire" before the fire, he said.

The rector of Notre Dame, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, told the AP last month that the cathedral is still so fragile that there's a 50% chance the structure might not be saved, because the scaffolding may fall onto the vaulted ceilings.

A former chief of staff of France's armed forces, Georgelin was named by French President Emmanuel Macron to lead the reconstruction effort for Notre Dame.

Macron has said he wants the 12th-century cathedral rebuilt by 2024, when Paris hosts the Summer Olympics, but experts say that time frame is not realistic.

Officials in Chinese city rule out SARS

BEIJING -- The respiratory illness that has infected dozens of people in a central Chinese city is not SARS, local authorities said Sunday.

The 2002-03 SARS epidemic started in southern China and killed more than 700 people in mainland China, Hong Kong and elsewhere. Fears of a SARS recurrence arose this month after a number of patients were hospitalized with an unexplained viral pneumonia in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

As of Sunday, 59 people were diagnosed with the condition and have been isolated while they receive treatment, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. Seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable.

The commission said in a statement that initial investigations have ruled out SARS -- severe acute respiratory syndrome -- as well as Middle East respiratory syndrome, influenza, bird flu and adenovirus.

The commission previously said the condition's most common symptom is fever, with shortness of breath and lung infections appearing in a "small number" of cases. There were no clear indications of human-to-human transmission.

Several patients were working at the South China Seafood City food market in sprawling Wuhan's suburbs. The commission said the market would be suspended and investigated.

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said Sunday that a total of 15 patients in Hong Kong were being treated for symptoms including fever and respiratory infection after recent visits to Wuhan.

Hospitals and doctors have been directed to report cases of fever in anyone who has traveled to Wuhan in the past 14 days, Hong Kong's health chief, Sophia Chan, said Sunday.

Oxfam highlights Brits' carbon output

LONDON -- The average British person will pump out more carbon emissions in two weeks than a citizen in any of seven African nations will emit in an entire year, the charity Oxfam said in a report Sunday.

Researchers at the British-based aid agency said a typical U.K resident's carbon dioxide emissions would take just five days to equal the amount emitted annually by a Rwandan.

It would take 12 days for a British person to surpass the annual carbon output in six more African nations per capita: Malawi, Ethiopia, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea and Burkina Faso, Oxfam said.

The group came to its conclusions based on calculations using per capita emissions data compiled by the Global Carbon Atlas, which tracks global greenhouse gas emissions. Oxfam used data from 2017, the last year for which complete data is available.

Cambodian building-collapse toll climbs

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in Cambodia has surged to 36, even as an additional survivor was pulled from the rubble, officials said Sunday.

At least a dozen bodies were found in overnight operations at the site in the coastal province of Kep, where the building toppled Friday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the end of the rescue operation, confirming that 23 injured survivors were found.

A statement from Kep provincial authorities said at least 13 women and six children were among the dead.

Women are often employed as construction workers in Cambodia and neighboring Thailand, and families of workers also often live at the construction sites.

At a news conference at the site, Hun Sen said the couple who owned the building and hired the construction crew had been detained and sent to court to face charges. He did not specify the charges. A committee was being set up to determine the cause of the collapse.

Hun Sen said preliminary findings indicate the building collapsed because the construction work failed to adhere to safety standards.

A visitor looks at an ice sculpture Sunday on the opening night of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in China’s Heilongjiang province. The festival is known for its elaborate and colorfully lit ice sculptures depicting animals, cartoon characters and landmarks.

