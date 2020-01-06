Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain, chance for severe weather in forecast for much of Arkansas this week

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )

Heavy rain and a chance for severe weather are forecast for much of Arkansas heading into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Jeff Hood said more specifics on the severe weather threats are expected to become clearer as the week progresses. More certain is the forecast for heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday, Hood said, with the most rain predicted to fall Friday.

During that three-day period, Central Arkansas along with much of the southwest and northeast regions are forecast to see 3 to 4 inches, Hood said. Northwest Arkansas is predicted to see up to 2 inches.

Hood noted that although some people may not think of winter as a hotbed for severe weather activity, the largest outbreak of tornadoes in Arkansas history happened January 21, 1999, when 107 tornadoes were recorded.

“In Arkansas, we have severe weather events 12 months of the year,” Hood said.

And while it's not yet clear whether there is a serious chance for tornadoes, Arkansans can take this opportunity to consider their weather safety plans, Hood said.

“Now is a good time to think about what you would do during severe weather,” Hood said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT