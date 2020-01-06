Hogs offer in-state linebacker

Joe T. Robinson linebacker JT Towers (right) tackles Nashville receiver De’vay Ragland during an Oct. 11 game in Little Rock. Despite missing three games with a foot injury, Towers is second in tackles for Robinson with 160, including 97 unassisted, and has 9 sacks.

Arkansas has extended a scholarship offer to in-state linebacker JT Towers.

Towers, 6-4, 210, of Joe T. Robinson, also has offers from Illinois State, Tulsa, Army, Louisiana and others. He recorded 171 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles as a senior in his first season playing linebacker.

Linebackers coach Rion Rhoades told Towers of the offer.

"It really meant a lot to me as much as I've had to go through, especially with recruiting and missing my sophomore year," Towers said. "It's a lifelong dream. Nothing really feels better. It just makes all those days of 5 a.m. workouts and all that worth it, so no better feeling."

He said he plans to talk about the offer with his family this afternoon.



Towers, who's planning to officially visit Arkansas on Jan. 31, completed 84 of 190 passes for 1,331 yards, 11 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and rushed 124 times for 735 yards and 14 touchdowns at Glen Rose as a junior.

Towers also holds a preferred walk-on offer from Texas Tech.