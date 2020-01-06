Hot shooting catapults UA past Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. -- Amber Ramirez had four of her seven three-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 25-point outing and No. 20 Arkansas cruised to an 86-70 victory over Auburn on Sunday.

Chelsea Dungee, who added 19 points, had seven of her nine first-quarter points to cap a 10-point run for a 12-9 lead midway through the first quarter. After an Auburn basket, Ramirez scored the next 11 points, including three-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Her three-pointer in the final minute made it 26-12 after one quarter.

The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. It was 44-27 at the half as Ramirez and Dungee combined for 26 points. Ramirez finished the game 7 of 14 on three-pointers. The seven three-pointers matched a season-high for Ramirez who made that number against Northwestern (La.) State.

Makayla Daniels added 13 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal for the Razorbacks (13-2, 1-1 SEC), who bounced back after losing their league-opener to No. 11 Texas A&M. Alexis Tolefree had 11 points and matched a career high with 8 rebounds, while junior guard A'Tyanna Gaulden had a team-high five assists.

The Razorbacks were 12 of 27 from three-point range and shot 52% overall (32 of 62). Auburn shot 53% in the second half to finish at 41%. It was the second consecutive game that Arkansas had 12 three-pointers. By leading Auburn 36-35 in rebounding, the Razorbacks are now 8-0 this season when they outrebound an opponent.

Daisa Alexander and Brooke Moore had 19 points apiece for the Tigers (6-7, 0-2), who scored the last 11 points of the game as Arkansas had nine turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks held Auburn's star forward Unique Thompson to 6 points, snapping her 13-game double-double streak.

The Razorbacks play No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Sports on 01/06/2020