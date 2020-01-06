• Michael Forward, 35, of Livingston, Calif., who worked as an independent contractor for a moving company, faces charges including vehicle theft and 14 counts of grand theft of a firearm after investigators said he stole a moving truck containing the household belongings of three military families who were being relocated.

• Bill Lowe, a Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant, said Jeffrey Millsap, 26, was shot to death by a Clay County deputy after a crime rampage in which Millsap stole a handgun from a suburban Kansas City store, shot a salesman inside a used-car dealership in Independence and led authorities on a car chase that ended near Holt.

• Kendra Coleman, an Oklahoma judge, has been removed from presiding over criminal trials after she was charged with failing to pay state taxes in 2017 and was admonished by the state Supreme Court for also failing to pay more than 60 parking tickets.

• Angelo Borreson, 56, faces charges in the shooting death of 51-year-old Angela Wynne, according to a criminal complaint that said Borreson told authorities he had accidentally shot her multiple times with his shotgun after she yelled at him to hurry up and honked her horn while waiting outside his home near Badger, Minn.

• Terry Patterson, 65, of Macon, Ga., who has visited all 50 states in completing 83 marathons since 2002 and who estimates the total distance he's run during road races exceeds 10,000 miles, said he plans to run a dozen marathons this year.

• DaBaby, 28, a rapper whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was released from a Miami-area jail after his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an argument with a music promoter over payment for a performance, police said.

• Paul Stewart, a sheriff's deputy in Monroe County, Ga., faces charges after a sheriff from a neighboring county said an investigation revealed that Stewart was involved in illegal drug activity, according to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman.

• Shannon Adams, a former employee at a jail in Hazard, Ky., was arrested on second-degree trafficking charges after he was found with a cigarette pack full of the drug suboxone, which he had taken into the lockup, authorities said.

• Michael Egwuagu, 25, who, according to an affidavit, was captured on doorbell security camera footage confessing to the stabbing death of his sister at a home in Pflugerville, Texas, was arrested on a murder charge.

A Section on 01/06/2020