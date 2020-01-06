Junior QB Landon Rogers possesses big arm and upside

One would be hard pressed to find an in-state prospect with more upside than Little Rock Parkview junior quarterback Landon Rogers.

Rogers, 6-5, 213 pounds, possesses excellent size along with the elite arm strength that college coaches crave. He has an offer from Kansas and is drawing interest from Arkansas and Memphis.

“Big time arm strength, high ceiling, made huge gains each year, puts in work to get better,” Parkview coach Brad Bolding said. “He’s not even close to reaching his fullest potential. He’s a leader on and off the field and a member of our Team Council.”

He completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards, 19 touchdowns while throwing only 2 interceptions as a junior. He rushed 93 time for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Rogers hit 64 of 102 passes for 713 yards and 8 TDs while rushing for 135 yards and 7 TD.

Rogers credits Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Clay Bemberg and former Arkansas and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Clint Stoerner for his improvement.

“Things are really starting to click,” said Rogers, who recently recorded 4.58 seconds in the 40 yard dash, “Like getting to work in the offseason with Stoerner and coach Bemberg. I really got a chance to work on my own mechanics everything got to clicking.”

While his arm strength is top-notch, his weight room numbers are more like what linemen produce.

“I can squat 500 pounds and bench 320,” Rogers said.

Rogers is looking to improve on accuracy and he’s focused on improving on certain routes.

“More like combinations, corners, comebacks, deep outs,” he said. “Just learn how to step through and follow through with the ball.”