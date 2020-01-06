Sections
Man accused of shooting stepfather arrested in Arkansas, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:23 a.m.
Kyle Earsley ( Pope County sheriff's office )

An Arkansas man accused of shooting his stepfather during an argument on New Year’s Eve was arrested Friday in Pope County.

Dover marshals dispatched to a shooting call at a residence at about 11 a.m. found the homeowner suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Todd Steffy, an investigator for the agency. Steffy said the victim was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Authorities began looking for Kyle Earsley, the suspected shooter and victim’s stepson, and found him in Russellville on Friday, authorities said. He was arrested without incident.

Earsley was being held in Pope County jail on Monday morning on one count each of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree battery. No bond was listed.

