Arkansas man arrested after fleeing police, driving wrong way on I-430, troopers say

A 49-year-old man was arrested early Monday in central Arkansas after he reportedly led state police on a chase that included him driving the wrong direction on Interstate 430 and reaching speeds over 50 mph above the limit.

The pursuit began after trooper Kyle Ellison pulled a vehicle over for fictitious tags, according to an arrest report. The driver, David James Cooper, of Alexander fled, the report states.

Authorities said Ellison struck Cooper’s vehicle, and the man began driving the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Interstate 430. Cooper also reportedly sped through a 35-mph zone, reaching roughly 90 mph. Police said the man tried to escape on foot after his vehicle was hit twice more, but he was taken into custody at about 3:40 a.m.

Cooper was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster indicated he remained early Monday afternoon.

In addition to facing charges that include possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding more than 15 mph over the limit, going the wrong way, reckless driving, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, and fleeing, Cooper also had eight warrants for failure to appear, the roster shows.