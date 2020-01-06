Police investigate homicide in LR

Little Rock police were investigating a homicide late Sunday.

According to a text from department spokesman officer Eric Barnes, officers responded to multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of Capitol Hill Boulevard about 9:19 p.m. A man who was found injured later died.

Information on the man's identity and the nature of his death was not available Sunday night. According to Barnes' text, detectives were investigating and no suspect description was available.

