Police identify victim in Little Rock's first homicide of year

A 35-year-old man died Sunday night after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Little Rock, marking the city's first homicide of 2020.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Capitol Hill Apartments, 15501 Capitol Hill Boulevard, after multiple reports of shots fired.

One caller reported a friend had been shot, according to a news release. When officers arrived minutes later, they found Varn Brown Jr. of Little Rock, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Brown died of his injuries at the scene. His body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No suspect information has been released, but detectives interviewed the callers and are trying to obtain surveillance footage, the release noted.

Police also plan to search two vehicles, including one reportedly registered to Brown, after a warrant is obtained, according to the release.

The investigation into the killing is ongoing.