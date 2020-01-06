Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police identify victim in Little Rock's first homicide of year

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 35-year-old man died Sunday night after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Little Rock, marking the city's first homicide of 2020.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Capitol Hill Apartments, 15501 Capitol Hill Boulevard, after multiple reports of shots fired.

One caller reported a friend had been shot, according to a news release. When officers arrived minutes later, they found Varn Brown Jr. of Little Rock, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Brown died of his injuries at the scene. His body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No suspect information has been released, but detectives interviewed the callers and are trying to obtain surveillance footage, the release noted.

Police also plan to search two vehicles, including one reportedly registered to Brown, after a warrant is obtained, according to the release.

The investigation into the killing is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT