Police investigating theft of up to $200K from west Arkansas community organization

Police are investigating after a woman was accused of stealing as much as $200,000 from a west Arkansas community development group over the course of several months, authorities said Monday.

Crawford-Sebastian County Community Development Council Executive Director Marc Baker told Fort Smith police on New Year’s Eve the organization believed an employee was cutting checks to people for work that vendors were already paid for, according to a report released Monday by the department.

The nonprofit is a community action agency that focuses on bettering the lives of low-income people, their families and their surrounding communities, according to its website.

Police said the woman, whose name was redacted in the report at the request of investigators, was accused of taking between $30,000 to $200,000 from the council over a period stretching as far back as July.

No arrests had been made in the thefts, police spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a text message early Monday afternoon.