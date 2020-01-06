Police: West Arkansas man accused of stabbing girlfriend, dog in Oklahoma

A Fort Smith man arrested Saturday is accused of stabbing his girlfriend and her dog during an argument in east Oklahoma last month, police said.

A 40-year-old woman told officers on Dec. 23 that her boyfriend, Joe Christian, stabbed her in the hand, then stabbed her dog before leaving in her car, according to a Facebook post by Muldrow, Okla. police.

On Saturday, Fort Smith police found Christian after conducting a traffic stop, the post states. The woman who was driving the car later told investigators that Christian put a knife to her throat and told her to drive, police said.

Authorities said an officer pursued the vehicle to Tilles Park, where Christian got out of the still-moving vehicle and ran. He was arrested a short time later.

Christian was being held in the Sebastian County jail on Monday morning, according to an online jail roster. He faces charges that include aggravated assault, fleeing on foot and in a vehicle, false imprisonment, absconding, obstructing governmental operations and a parole violation.

According to Muldrow police, he also faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, felony cruelty to animals and terroristic threatening.