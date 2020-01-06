Road teams get best of weekend

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Working overtime paid off for Minnesota and Houston this weekend.

Seattle avoided the extra session and made it a wild-card bonanza, with three of the four road teams winning.

One day after the Texans rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat Buffalo 22-19 in an AFC wild-card game, the sixth-seeded Vikings stunned New Orleans 26-20 on Sunday.

Then fifth-seeded Seattle edged undermanned Philadelphia 17-9.

The Texans will travel to Kansas City next Sunday in the divisional round. Tennessee, which ended New England's run of three conseutive Super Bowl appearances with its victory Saturday in Massachusetts, gets a trip to Baltimore on Saturday night.

Seattle goes to Green Bay on Sunday because Minnesota's victory meant it would head to top-seeded San Francisco on Saturday.

Both NFC No. 6 seeds went on the road and won for the second consecutive year. Not only were both No. 3 seeds eliminated, but their forty-something Hall of Fame caliber quarterbacks, the Saints' Drew Brees and the Patriots Tom Brady, took quick exits.

The Vikings faded in December, losing three of five outings to fall short in the NFC North behind Green Bay and wind up as the lowest NFC seed. But with a staunch defense and strong pass rush that had Brees and the Saints off-balance for much of the game, it appeared Minnesota would not need extra time.

Then Brees found Taysom Hill for a 20-yard touchdown to cap an 85-yard drive, and Wil Lutz made a 49-yard field goal in the dying seconds to force overtime.

It was the second consecutive time the Saints' season had ended in overtime in the Superdome. New Orleans fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game last January, damaged greatly by an egregious missed penalty call.

At Philadelphia, Russell Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score, and Seattle held the Eagles to three field goals. Wilson threw for 325 yards and led the team with 45 yards rushing. Metcalf had seven catches for 160 yards.

"You've got to step it up in the playoffs," Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney said. "We knew it was going to be an upfront game, the whole game. They've got a great offensive line, great veteran players."

The Seahawks are 8-1 away from Seattle, so Lambeau Field won't likely intimidate them.

Seattle, which had lost three of its last four regular-season games, has played some classic games with Green Bay. Most notable was the 2014 NFC title game in which the Seahawks rallied from a 16-0 halftime hole to win in overtime.

Houston at Kansas City

The Texans already have won at Arrowhead Stadium this season, 31-24 in October. Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown while running for two more in outdueling Patrick Mahomes. Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against the team that traded him to Houston in the preseason.

Back then, however, Kansas City's defense hadn't blossomed. Now, under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo -- whose units traditionally take a while to coalesce -- the Chiefs are formidable. They've allowed 69 points in the past six games, all wins.

KC also has gotten healthier down the stretch.

Tennessee at Baltimore

The Ravens have won 12 consecutive for the best record in the league. All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson will present a major problem with his arm and legs for the Titans, who managed virtually no pressure on the stationary Brady in their wild-card win.

But Tennessee isn't afraid of going anywhere, as it proved in foggy Foxborough by making the defending champions look ordinary. It already has a fierce rivalry with Baltimore.

"Just a huge challenge, with what they have been able to do in all three phases," Ccoach Mike Vrabel said. "We'll have to try to find a way to slow them down."

