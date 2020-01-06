The Nation in Brief

San Diego offers shelter in lieu of fine

SAN DIEGO -- Homeless people facing a ticket or arrest by San Diego police have the chance to have the infractions cleared if they agree to stay for 30 days in one of the city's shelters, according to a newspaper report Sunday.

The program could help stabilize lives and get people connected with services, while also allowing officers to enforce laws on the street, San Diego police Capt. Scott Wahl told the Union-Tribune.

The San Diego Police Department launched a neighborhood policing division in 2019 that includes outreach teams and officers who enforce quality-of-life laws that often involve homeless people.

Last summer, police began offering shelter beds in lieu of citations to homeless people who had been contacted for encroachment, illegal lodging, littering or other minor infractions. But while about 300 people took the offer, many of them left the shelter within a day or two, Wahl said.

The revised approach still offers shelter beds in lieu of citations, but now if somebody leaves the shelter before 30 days, the infractions will be enforced, the newspaper said.

Brooklyn Bridge march backs Jews

Thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday in a show of solidarity with Jews amid several recent anti-Semitic attacks that have rattled the New York City area.

Marchers carried signs reading "No Hate. No Fear." and "Jewish and Proud" from Foley Square in Lower Manhattan to Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn, where a rally featured several speakers. Some participants waved an Israeli flag in one hand and an American flag in the other, while others wore a Star of David pinned to their jackets.

"Today we are all Monsey," activist Devorah Halberstam told rallygoers, according to Jewish philanthropy organization UJA Federation New York.

The most recent anti-Semitic violence happened on the seventh night of Hanukkah, when prosecutors say a man barged into a rabbi's house in Monsey, N.Y., and injured five people with a machete. A few days earlier, two gunmen in Jersey City, N.J., killed three people inside a kosher market and a police officer at a nearby cemetery. New York City police have also attributed several assaults in December to anti-Semitism.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced at the rally that the state would provide $45 million to protect religious-based institutions, non-public schools and cultural centers.

Export rules restrict satellite imagery

WASHINGTON -- U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.

The Commerce Department said new export rules take effect today that target emerging technology that could give the U.S. a significant military or intelligence advantage. A special license would be required to sell software outside the U.S. that can automatically scan aerial images to identify objects of interest, such as vehicles or houses.

The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns and other changes affecting the economy or environment.

The new export rules are the result of Congress passing a law in 2018 that updated national security-related export controls to protect "emerging and foundational" technology that could end up in the hands of foreign governments.

It's an interim rule until the public has a chance to weigh in before March, but the Commerce Department says it is in the national security interests of the U.S. to immediately implement the controls.

'Targeted' Dallas shooting kills boy, 1

DALLAS -- Authorities believe a shooting early Sunday that killed a 1-year-old boy and wounded his uncle in a home in Dallas was a targeted attack.

Detectives were trying to figure out who, or what, inside the home the gunman was seeking, police Chief Renee Hall said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Hall identified the slain boy as Rory Norman, who would have turned 2 on Jan. 24. The wounded man is the boy's 20-year-old uncle, a college student home for the holidays, according to Hall.

The man's name was not released. He was hospitalized Sunday in stable condition, Hall said.

Hall said police believe the shooter knew the layout of the home, noting that the person fired a rifle through bedroom windows. She said the person knew where to aim.

"The only thing we are confident in at this point is that this was deliberate and this was intentional," Hall said.

Police spokeswoman officer Tamika Dameron said there have now been four homicides in the city in 2020.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

