Shelter's plea gets big response

North Little Rock Animal Shelter officials made a desperate plea in December for adoptions that would allow the shelter to do renovations without having to euthanize animals because of a lack of space.

People delivered.

Eighty-four animals were adopted in December, leaving only four dogs in need of adoption at the shelter, which can hold a maximum of 100 dogs and 36 cats.

The extra space created by the adoptions will allow officials to renovate the shelter's floor, where 16 dog cages and six quarantine cages had been.

The shelter decided last year to use funds provided by the North Little Rock Friends of Animals to start a $27,000 floor renovation, said David Miles III, director of the animal shelter. The problem was that the cages were full.

"We had to make a plea [for adoptions]," Miles said.

Jessica Beins, an assistant at the animal shelter, posted a message Dec. 6 on a Facebook page titled NLR Animal Shelter Adoptables to ask for help with adoptions.

"We have a lot of dogs and cats here at the shelter," the post stated. "We need adoptions for both but very much for dogs. At the beginning of January we are going to be doing necessary renovations to the kennel floors and we will lose a lot of cage space! We need to get these pups out asap!"

On Dec. 13, Facebook commenter Patty Jones posted a more serious and grim status on what was going on at the animal shelter in an "urgent" request for assistance.

"We need adopters, rescues ... for the first time in over 3 years we are sad to say goodbye to these sweet faces," read the post, which featured photos of five different dogs. "This is reality, these guys will be leaving us soon if adoptions do not pick up. We have new animals coming in daily. We do not have the kennel space needed to continue to hold these animals. We have 3 that have been here since July. ... Our time is near to start saying goodbye."

Miles said the posts were last-chance attempts to find homes for the dogs.

"The public really helped us, and we are really grateful for that," he said.

Miles said the shelter can now turn its focus to fixing the floors where the 16 dog cages once stood. The shelter has been around since 1961, and Miles said some of the metal inside the drains in the areas where the animals reside had been around as long.

In 2016, the shelter installed new stainless steel cages to replace the wire grates that had previously been used for the animals, but the floors were covered with only a garage-style finish. Within six months the floor's finish began to give way, which allowed urine, fecal matter and other materials to fall into the cracks, where disease could spread.

"Large cracks started to appear in the floors, and that is not a good thing," Miles said. "Cracks are perfect places for diseases to fester in. The worst thing you can have in a shelter is sickness being spread around."

Miles said the new epoxy floors will seal off all the holes and will be easier to clean. Many shelters have shifted to such floors, which are expected to last for 20 years.

"It will be more sterile," supervisor Adam Tindall said.

The floors also will be more visually pleasing for visitors.

Miles said a key part of running a successful animal shelter is optics. That can include having a nice-smelling shelter or taking photos of adoptable dogs outside in the sunlight instead of inside a cage.

"We want people to be proud of their city's animal shelter," he said.

The cages have already been taken down, and officials are currently ripping the metal grating out of the drainage slits in the floor.

"We have been hitting it really hard the past four days," Miles said recently.

Officials started the project now because the winter months are usually the lowest-intake period, Miles said. Despite that fact, he said, the shelter will live on edge for the next few months as the number of dogs fluctuates.

"A while back, we had a big adoption day where we had all the dogs adopted, and 30 days later we were full again," he said.

The shelter will not turn down an animal surrendered by a North Little Rock resident, but that can cause capacity problems.

"We get mainly strays, but we do get a good amount of surrenders," Miles said. "We are hoping the number of surrenders stays low for a little while."

Metro on 01/06/2020