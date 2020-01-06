Sheriff tracking escaped suspect

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is searching for 22-year-old Kemonta Bishop of Pine Bluff, who escaped from a sheriff's deputy Saturday.

According to a news release, Bishop escaped custody while being transported from Jefferson Regional Medical Center to the Jefferson County jail.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said investigators are following numerous leads on Bishop's whereabouts.

"We are working with his probation officer to try and find an alternate location to which he might have fled, but so far we haven't had any success," Woods said Sunday afternoon.

Alicia Dorn, public information officer, said Bishop had been arrested by Pine Bluff police on charges of possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving, and a probation revocation petition.

Dorn said Saturday that Bishop complained of breathing problems and was taken to the medical center, where he was examined and released to the jail.

"On the way back to the jail, he complained again that he was having breathing issues, so the deputy lowered the window slightly to give him some air," Dorn said. "Unbeknownst to her, he had slipped his restraints, and he forced the window down and opened the door from the outside door handle. She had slowed the car down and he was able to jump from the car and escape."

Dorn said anyone with information on Bishop's location is asked to call the Jefferson County sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 at (870) 329-5648. Information can also be provided via email at john.bean@jeffcoso.org and at tips@jeffcoso.org.

State Desk on 01/06/2020