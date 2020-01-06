Sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Providence Academy 52, Springdale High 48

The Lady Patriots claimed a narrow win Saturday by limiting Springdale to just four points in the third quarter.

Julieth Morales scored a game-high 22 points for Providence Academy and Rachel Siemens added 12.

Ti Sysaavahn led Springdale with 17 points.

Boys

FS Northside 54, Greenwood 30

The Grizzlies cruised to a win in their final nonconference game of the season, building a 35-8 halftime lead.

University of Arkansas verbal commit Jaylin Williams led the way for Northside with 20 points and 10 rebounds in just16 minutes. Williams also had 4 blocked shots. Jacob Joe added 8 points for the Grizzlies.

Preps Sports on 01/06/2020