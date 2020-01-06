PREP BASKETBALL
Girls
Providence Academy 52, Springdale High 48
The Lady Patriots claimed a narrow win Saturday by limiting Springdale to just four points in the third quarter.
Julieth Morales scored a game-high 22 points for Providence Academy and Rachel Siemens added 12.
Ti Sysaavahn led Springdale with 17 points.
Boys
FS Northside 54, Greenwood 30
The Grizzlies cruised to a win in their final nonconference game of the season, building a 35-8 halftime lead.
University of Arkansas verbal commit Jaylin Williams led the way for Northside with 20 points and 10 rebounds in just16 minutes. Williams also had 4 blocked shots. Jacob Joe added 8 points for the Grizzlies.
Preps Sports on 01/06/2020
Print Headline: Sports roundup
