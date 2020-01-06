Third suspect arrested in Sherwood double homicide, child's disappearance

Sherwood police look for clues Friday morning at the scene of a double homicide on Markhaven Drive in Sherwood. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A third person was arrested Monday in connection to a double homicide Friday in Sherwood, police said.

Gabrielle Hill, 26, faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a news release.

Police responded just before 5 a.m. Friday to 103 Markhaven Drive after a neighbor asked officers to check on the residents there, a news release said.

Officers found Britney Alyse Belle lying in the driveway in front of the one-story home and Steve K. Lutman inside the residence. Both were pronounced dead shortly after, and police have not specified how they were killed.

Lutman lived at the Markhaven residence, the release said. Belle was from Beebe.

A 6-year-old boy was reported missing about an hour after officers discovered the bodies, and an Amber Alert said authorities believed he was traveling with 33-year-old Napoleon Haire, of Little Rock.

Authorities found Haire and the boy on Friday afternoon, and Haire was arrested. The child was unharmed.

Haire faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Brandi Beth Purtle, 20, was also arrested in the case Friday and faces charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension.

All are being held at the Pulaski County jail.