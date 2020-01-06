Turnpike pileup kills 5 people, hurts 60

Vehicles involved in Sunday’s pileup near Greensburg, Pa., are shown in this image from video provided by KDKA-TV.

Five people were killed and about 60 were injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning when a loaded tour bus went out of control on a hill and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.

The injured people, ranging from 7 to 67 years old, are all expected to survive, though two patients remain in critical condition, authorities and hospital officials said Sunday afternoon. The crash, which happened at 3:40 a.m. on a mountainous, rural stretch of the interstate about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh, shut down the highway in both directions before eastbound travel was reopened Sunday afternoon.

The tour bus, operated by a New Jersey-based company called Z & D Tours, was heading from Rockaway, N.J., to Cincinnati, Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Stephen Limani told reporters.

He said the bus was traveling downhill on a curve, hit an embankment and rolled over. Two tractor-trailers then struck the bus. A third tractor-trailer then crashed into those trucks. A passenger car was also involved in the pileup.

"It was kind of a chain-reaction crash," Limani said.

Photos from the scene showed a mangled FedEx truck and other vehicles. FedEx did not provide any other details but said it is cooperating with authorities. A message seeking comment was left with the bus company Sunday.

Limani would not identify those killed or say which vehicles they were traveling in because families have not yet been notified.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmH2PAd3fw0]

"I haven't personally witnessed a crash of this magnitude in 20 years," Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo told WTAE, calling it the worst accident in his decadeslong tenure with the turnpike. "It's horrible."

Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, Pa., said it treated 31 victims, transferring a child and three adults to other facilities.

Hospitals brought in teams of social workers and psychologists to deal with the mental trauma, said Mark Rubino, president of Forbes Hospital, which treated 11 victims.

"The people coming in were not only physically injured but they were traumatized from a mental standpoint as well," he said. Most were covered in diesel fuel when they arrived. The hospital treated fractured bones, brain bleeds, contusions, abrasions and spinal injuries.

The victims included students and people returning from visiting family in New York City. Many traveling on the bus were from outside the United States, Limani said, including some who do not speak English and who lost their luggage and passports in the wreckage.

Limani said the Red Cross was working with those patients to find housing and resources. Authorities brought in translators to assist with the investigation and medical treatment, as well as help victims reconnect with loved ones.

Exactly what caused the crash remains unknown, and Limani said it could take weeks or months to determine. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday that it dispatched a team of more than a dozen to investigate.

Officials said it was too early to determine if weather was a factor, but there were eyewitness reports of precipitation in the area.

Angela Maynard, a tractor-trailer driver from Kentucky, said the roads were wet from snow but not especially icy. Maynard was heading east on the turnpike when she came upon the crash site and called 911.

More than 90 miles of the westbound turnpike remained closed. Local fire and emergency medical crews were on the scene, along with a hazardous material company cleaning up fuel and other materials.

Information for this article was contributed by Sophia Rosenbaum of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/06/2020