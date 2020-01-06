Sections
Two trains strike elderly man's car; man's escape a 'blessing,' authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:46 a.m.
FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An elderly driver escaped with only minor injuries over the weekend when his car was struck by two trains in Pulaski County, authorities said, calling his condition a “blessing.”

The car was hit at a railroad crossing on Rixie Road, near Wooten Road sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a post on Twitter by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Authorities didn’t indicate how the vehicle came to be struck by the trains, but pictures posted by the sheriff’s office appear to show the vehicle resting between two sets of tracks.

According to the post, the car was partially smashed under one of the trains. The car’s driver, who was reportedly in his 90s, complained of rib pain but wasn’t seriously hurt.

