Two trains strike elderly man's car; man's escape a 'blessing,' authorities say

An elderly driver escaped with only minor injuries over the weekend when his car was struck by two trains in Pulaski County, authorities said, calling his condition a “blessing.”

The car was hit at a railroad crossing on Rixie Road, near Wooten Road sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a post on Twitter by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

GUARDIAN ANGEL: Overnight, deputies responded to a car vs. train accident on Rixie Road. The car had been hit by two trains and partially smooshed under one of the trains. The driver, a man in his 90s, complained of rib pain. It’s a blessing the driver was not seriously hurt! pic.twitter.com/bOddmDpswR — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 5, 2020

Authorities didn’t indicate how the vehicle came to be struck by the trains, but pictures posted by the sheriff’s office appear to show the vehicle resting between two sets of tracks.

According to the post, the car was partially smashed under one of the trains. The car’s driver, who was reportedly in his 90s, complained of rib pain but wasn’t seriously hurt.