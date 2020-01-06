Venezuelan forces block Guaido

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido climbs a fence Sunday in an attempt to get into the National Assembly meeting in Caracas. As Guaido was being denied entry by national guards- men, rivals named a substitute leader for the assembly. Hours later, however, a majority of members held an emergency meeting and voted to reelect him. More photos at arkansasonline.com/16venezuela/.

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido was violently blocked Sunday from presiding over a special session of congress where rivals proclaimed a substitute leader -- moves opposition officials condemned as a hijacking of the country's last democratic institution.

Hours later, however, a majority of congress members held an emergency meeting at an opposition newspaper office and voted to reelect Guaido as their leader.

Guaido -- whose legal challenge to the socialist government has been based on his role as head of congress -- headed a small group of lawmakers trying to access the Federal Legislative Palace where the opposition-controlled National Assembly was set to elect its leader.

But they were pushed back by national guardsmen wielding heavy riot shields. As scuffles broke out, the U.S.-backed leader tried to mount an iron fence surrounding the legislature, only to be repelled again.

Inside, the situation was similarly rowdy, as a rival slate headed by lawmaker Luis Parra was sworn in as legislative leaders. Opposition leaders immediately denounced the session as a "show" carried out by a group of "traitors" working with President Nicolas Maduro.

They complained Parra's election was invalid on numerous grounds -- arguing the session was never officially opened, no quorum count was taken and no formal vote was called -- merely a rushed show of hands as socialist deputies rushed toward the dais

"This is nothing more than another blow to our constitution," said Guaido, whose blue suit was ripped apart during the chaotic standoff.

Hours later, 100 of the legislature's 167 members voted to reelect Guaido for the final year of the assembly's 2015-2020 term. Several of the lawmakers who have been forced into exile were represented by alternates at the impromptu session held at the El Nacional newspaper, the last major daily critical of the socialist government.

Still, senior Maduro officials celebrated the gambit as a comeuppance for the 36-year-old lawmaker, who has been struggling to maintain unity in the unwieldy opposition coalition.

"This is what I've been dreaming would happen," Maduro said at an event inaugurating a baseball stadium near Caracas. "The entire country repudiates Juan Guaido as a puppet of American imperialism."

A year ago, Guaido asserted at a street demonstration that his position as legislative leader made him Venezuela's interim president in place of the "usurper" Maduro, whose 2018 reelection has been rejected as invalid by the legislature, as well as by the U.S., European Union and several Latin American governments. Key opposition figures were barred from running in that election.

