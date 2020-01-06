Williams leads UConn by SMU

Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) (center) steals the ball in front of SMU guards Reagan Bradley (left) and Amber Bacon during the Huskies’ 80-42 victory on Sunday. Williams finished with 21 points.

DALLAS -- Credit top-ranked UConn with staying on task Sunday and not being distracted by a showcase game later this week.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 21 points and Megan Walker added 15 as the Huskies eased past SMU 80-42 to remain undefeated heading into Thursday's showdown against No. 6 Baylor in Hartford. The Huskies (12-0, 3-0 American) never trailed and led by as many as 40 points in running their record in AAC regular-season games to 105-0. In their 11 meetings with SMU, the margins of victory have ranged between 33 and 61 points.

"I think we definitely do a good job of making sure we focus on that game that's ahead," said senior Kyla Irwin, who scored a career-high 14 points including 4 of 4 on three-pointers. "We don't try to take games off and think it's easy. We want to play basketball, how we play it."

SMU (6-7, 0-1) faced its first ranked opponent this season. The Mustangs were led by reserve Amber Bacon with 12 points and Reagan Bradley with 11. Johnasia Cash, the team's leading scorer going into Sunday averaging 10.7 points, finished with two points.

SMU Coach Travis Mays said his team looked like it was defeated "from the jump."

"You have to put your best foot forward to see how much you've grown, and I don't think we did that," Mays said.

Williams and Walker have scored 10 or more points in every game this season. The Huskies outscored the Mustangs 40-14 in the paint and 23-9 off turnovers.

SMU hit only 3 of 16 field goal attempts in the first quarter.

"We're adamant about setting the pace, and we did," UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said, adding that the Huskies' play in the paint and ball movement were the primary positives to take from a blowout win into a top-10 matchup.

"Thursday's going to be a real challenge. A real challenge," he added. "I mean, don't get me wrong. They've got a challenge in front of them too."

NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 93,

ALABAMA 78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a win over Alabama.

Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team high 20 points, 11 in the second half, for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0).

South Carolina's size down low was too much for Alabama, out rebounding the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocking six shots to Alabama's zero.

Alabama's Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 80,

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 76

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rhyne Howard drained seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points as No. 13 Kentucky held off No. 22 Tennessee.

Howard made several key baskets and then sank 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute as the Wildcats held off one last surge from the Lady Vols.

Howard's last three-pointer put Kentucky (12-2, 1-1) on top 72-60 with 3:42 to play. Her layup at 1:54 stopped an 8-0 Tennessee run and after Sabrina Haines made a pair of free throws for the Wildcats, Howard took over at the foul line.

Tennessee (11-2, 1-1) ended up outscoring Kentucky 30-29 in the fourth quarter, going 11 of 20 from the floor and 8 of 11 from the line. The 'Cats were 10 of 15 and 7 of 9.

Howard was 7 of 13 behind the arc, matching her career-best for makes, and 5 of 14 inside. She went 6 of 9 from the foul line with nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Haines added 11 points.

Rennia Davis led Tennessee with 27 points before fouling out in the final minute. Rae Burrell added 16 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and Jordan Horston 13.

NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 73,

GEORGIA 66

ATHENS, Ga. -- Jordan Danberry (Conway) and Rickea Jackson scored 17 points each and No. 15 Mississippi State beat Georgia to extend the nation's longest road win streak to 13.

Eleven of Danberry's points came in the fourth quarter, including six in an 8-0 run to start the period to give MSU (14-2, 2-0) some breathing room at 56-47. Three of the baskets came after consecutive turnovers by Georgia (10-5, 1-1) which finished 23 miscues.

The victory was the sixth in a row for MSU.

Georgia got within four points three times in the fourth quarter, the final time at 66-62 on Jenna Staiti's layup with just over two minutes left. But Danberry made three free throws and Jackson two in the final 38 seconds.

A bucket by Danberry with three minutes left in the third period gave MSU the lead for good.

Wiggins and Jessika Carter scored 13 points each for MSU.

Stephanie Paul had 15 points and nine rebounds for Georgia. Que Morrison added 14 points and Gabby Connally 11 for the Lady Bulldogs, who shot 51%.

In other games involving Top 25 teams Sunday, Sabrina Ionescu scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists to help No. 2 Oregon rout visiting Utah 88-51. Ruthy Hebard had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Minyon Moore added 15 points as the Ducks (12-1, 2-0) never trailed in handing Utah (7-7, 0-3) its worst Pac-12 defeat, in its ninth year in the conference. ... Mikayla Pivec had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists to lead No. 3 Oregon State to a 72-60 victory over visiting Colorado . The Buffaloes, who were coming off Friday's 104-46 loss at No. 2 Oregon, stayed within striking distance of Oregon State (14-0, 2-0) until midway through the fourth quarter. Colorado (12-2,1-2), which trailed by 10 points at halftime, closed to 50-46 after three quarters. ... Kiana Williams keyed a decisive stretch late in the third quarter with three quick baskets to finish with 20 points and nine assists, leading No. 5 Stanford to a 77-56 victory against visiting Washington. Lexie Hull added nine points and 11 rebounds while freshman Haley Jones blocked three shots as the Cardinal (13-1, 2-0 ) won their third consecutive game since the team's lone defeat at Texas on Dec. 22. Amber Melgoza scored 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting for Washington (10-4, 2-1) but missed her 3 three-point tries and committed five turnovers. ... Dana Evans hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bionca Dunham hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to help Louisville beat visiting Duke, 60-55. The Cardinals (14-1, 3-0 ) trailed much of the game before finally going ahead 49-47 on Evans' three with 7:15 remaining. The Blue Devils twice rallied from four-point deficits to tie it at 55 on Kyra Lambert's jumper with 1:06 left before Evans answered with another three-pointer to finish with 10 points despite 2-of-11 shooting. ... Kiah Gillespie scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Florida State to a 73-62 victory over No. 23 Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. Gillespie shot 8 of 11 from the field as the Seminoles (14-1, 3-1 ACC) rebounded from their first loss of the season Thursday at Syracuse. The Hurricanes (9-5, 1-2) rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit and got within 54-47 on Brianna Jackson's layup with 8:42 remaining in the fourth quarter before Florida State responded by scoring the next seven points. ... Elissa Cunane had 26 points and 10 rebounds and No. 9 North Carolina State beat Virginia, 80-60, in Raleigh, N.C. Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points and Grace Hunter scored 10 for the Wolfpack (14-0, 3-0 ACC), who matched the second-best start in program history. Jocelyn Willoughby scored 25 points to lead Virginia (5-9, 0-3). ... Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 70-58 victory over 18th-ranked Arizona in a matchup that featured undefeated teams. UCLA extended its best start in program history to 14-0 and is first in the Pac-12 at 3-0. Aari McDonald had 19 points for Arizona (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12). ... Chante Stonewall scored 26 points, Lexi Held added 23 and Sonya Morris came up with a big steal in the closing seconds and No. 16 DePaul pulled out a 74-71 victory over Creighton in Omaha, Neb. Morris' steal came after Stonewall's tie-breaking free throw -- after she missed her first attempt -- with six seconds left. Following the turnover, Kelly Campbell made two free throws in the last second. DePaul (13-2, 3-0 Big East) entered the game averaging almost 88 points a game while Creighton (11-4, 3-1) allowed just 59.6. ... Kysre Gondrezick matched career highs with 24 points and eight assists in helping No. 19 West Virginia beat Kansas State, 74-63, in a Big 12 opener. Gondrezick was 9-of-14 shooting, making half of her eight three-point attempts. Tynice Martin added 18 points and Madisen Smith, with three makes from the arc, scoring 15 for West Virginia (11-1). Peyton Williams had with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-6). ... Alexa Willard scored 24 points and Brice Calip added 18 to lead No. 21 Missouri State to a victory over host Valparaiso. Jasmine Franklin added 10 points with nine rebounds for the Lady Bears (12-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley). Both teams had 24 field goals and the Crusaders made nine more 3-pointers but the difference came at the free-throw line where Missouri State made 28 of 36 to just 6 of 8 for Valparaiso. Calip was 11 of 14 at the line. Grace Hales led the Crusaders (8-5, 0-2) with five three-pointers and 17 points.

Photo by AP/Michael Ainsworth

Sports on 01/06/2020