Winston scores career-high 32 as Spartans roll

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston made his last home game against Michigan memorable with a sensational performance his in-state rivals would rather forget.

Winston had a career-high 32 points and nine assists, leading No. 14 Michigan State to a 87-69 Big Ten victory over the 12th-ranked Wolverines on Sunday.

"It was one of the greater performances that this building has seen," said Coach Tom Izzo, who has witnessed a slew of games at Breslin Center as a head coach and assistant over the last three decades. "I don't think any of us will ever be able to appreciate what that kid has gone through and how he has handled it."

Winston has had a heavy heart for nearly two months because his younger brother, Zachary, died after being hit by a train.

The senior star has played while grieving and that seemed to adversely affect some of his performances earlier in the season, but he was at his best in the first of two scheduled games against Michigan.

"Cassius is a superb, phenomenal player," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. "He does an excellent job of reading whatever defense you throw at him. Give him credit. He's crafty. There's a reason why he was the player of the year in the Big Ten."

Winston was 11 of 19 overall and 8 of 11 at the line. He had just two turnovers despite having the ball in his hands during much of his 38-minute outing.

"I made a lot of things happen," Winston said. "Everything was clicking. I felt that I was in rhythm the whole game. I was in control the whole game."

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman fell one point short of his career high with 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had a career-high 6 blocks.

"Cassius is special, but don't sleep on Xavier," Izzo said.

The Spartans (12-3, 4-0) were ahead the entire game, leading by as many as 13 points in the first half and earning a bigger cushion in the second, to beat their rivals for a fourth consecutive time.

Michigan State has won seven in a row and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss.

The Wolverines (10-4, 1-2) have lost four of their last seven games after starting 7-0 and going from unranked to No. 4 under Howard in his first year.

The former Fab Five star faced Michigan State for the first time as a coach after going 5-1 in the series as a player.

Howard became unhinged after not getting a call he wanted. He was called for a technical early in the second half after leaving the sideline and going onto the court in protest.

"I had seen enough," Howard said. "I got a little beside myself. I'm an emotional guy and I'm always going to fight for my players."

NO. 20 DAYTON 80,

SAINT JOSEPH'S 67

PHILADELPHIA -- Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell each scored 18 points as No. 20 Dayton fought off some sluggishness and pulled away from Saint Joseph's in an Atlantic 10 game.

Ibit Watson and Obi Toppin added 15 points apiece and Jalen Crutcher scored 10 for the Flyers.

Ryan Daly scored 22 points to lead Saint Joseph's. Cameron Brown scored 16 and Myles Douglas had 15.

The Flyers (11-3, 2-0) ended a nine-game losing streak at Hawk Hill dating back to a 66-62 win on Jan. 29, 2000. But Saint Joseph's (3-11, 0-2), which has lost 10 of 11 and was coming off an 84-52 loss at Richmond on Thursday night, managed to keep it close for much of the afternoon.

Dayton struggled from the floor, never getting into the offensive flow it showed on Thursday night during an 84-58 win over La Salle. That allowed Saint Joseph's to hang around in the first half despite shooting 11 of 27.

