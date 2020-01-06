HORSE RACING

17 invited to Invitational

Horse of the Year finalist Maximum Security was one of 17 horses formally invited on Sunday to compete in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational later this month at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Breeders’ Cup Classic runner-up McKinzie also earned an invite, as did Eclipse Award finalist Omaha Beach, who won the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. Maximum Security is an Eclipse finalist in two categories and was first across the line at last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference. Past Pegasus runners Seeking The Soul, War Story and True Timber were also invited, as was 2018 Preakness runner-up Bravazo. The other invitees for the $3 million race on Jan. 25 include Gift Box, Higher Power, Magic Wand, Math Wizard, Mr. Freeze, Roadster, Spun To Run, Tax, Mucho Gusto and Diamond Oops.

FOOTBALL

Bears lineman retires

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long announced Sunday that is retiring after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The oft-injured Long tweeted he is “stepping away and getting my body right.” He thanked team matriarch Virginia McCaskey, former General Manager Phil Emery, ex-Bears coach Marc Trestman, current GM Ryan Pace and the fans. And he wrote in response to a fan: “I was drafted a Bear and I decided to retire a Bear.” The son of a Hall of Fame defensive end, Long made the Pro Bowl at right guard and tackle his first three seasons after Chicago drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2013. But he played in just 30 games the past four years — four this season.

Bears hire OL coach

The Chicago Bears hired Juan Castillo as offensive line coach Sunday, reuniting the 24-year NFL assistant with Coach Matt Nagy. Castillo last worked as Buffalo’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-18. He replaces Harry Hiestand, who was let go last week along with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and two other assistants. Castillo and Nagy were assistants together for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

SLEDDING

Hermann, Sungbin claim titles

Germany’s Tina Hermann got her first World Cup skeleton win of the season Sunday, holding off a big challenge from Canada’s Mirela Rahneva. Hermann finished two runs in 1 minute, 56.21 seconds. Rahneva had the fastest run of the second heat and was in the lead with just one sled remaining — but Hermann found just enough speed at the end to get the win. Rahneva finished in 1:56.24. Austria’s Janine Flock was third in 1:56.37 and Megan Henry of the U.S. got her best World Cup finish ever — seventh, in 1:57.46. In the men’s race, Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea got his first win of the season by holding off Germany’s Alexander Gassner. Yun finished in 1:52.95, while Gassner crossed the line in 1:53.00.

HOCKEY

Canada wins junior championship gold

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Akil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia 4-3 in the final of the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

It was the 18th title for Canada, the most successful team in the tournament.

Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game, the worst loss for Canada in the history of the tournament.

Dylan Cozens, Connor Mc-Michael and captain Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada. Goaltender Joel Hofer made 35 saves.

Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin netted Russia’s goals.

The Canadians were looking to bounce back from a disappointing sixth-place finish last year when it hosted the event. They won the previous title in 2018 while Russia was seeking its first title since 2011.

It was the ninth final between the two rivals since the playoff system was introduced in 1996. Both teams had won four of them before their encounter on Sunday.

The Canadians were 3-1 down after Sorkin’s goal 8:46 into the final period. McMichael deflected a shot into the net with his leg and Hayton tied it at 3-3 on a power play with a wrist shot from the right circle, with the two goals coming in a span of 2:01.

McMichael added an assist and Calen Addison had three assists. Alexis Lafreniere, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL Draft, contributed two assists to finish the tournament with four goals and six assists from the five games he played.