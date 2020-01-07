4-star offensive lineman 'definitely' visiting Arkansas in near future

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff are focused on finishing out the 2020 class, but they’re also looking toward the 2021 class.

The Razorbacks have offered several junior prospects, including offensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (6-5, 270 pounds) of Oak Park, Mich. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Benny a 4-star recruit.

Benny has 33 other offers from schools including Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and others. He received his offer from Arkansas on Tuesday.

Benny plays with a nasty streak and is often seen driving his defender 10-15 yards downfield. He helped lead the Knights to a 8-2 record in 2019.

Because of his respect for Pittman and and offensive line coach Brad Davis, he plans to visit Fayetteville in the near future.

“I want to visit because of the relationship I had with Coach Davis at Missouri," he said.

He's looking to visit Penn State and Pittsburgh on Jan. 18-19 while also hoping to travel to Tennessee, Louisville, LSU, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Davis won favor with Benny while at Missouri.

“Since we started talking he has always been up front with me and was consistently in contact with me,” Benny said.

Benny’s high school coach is a Pittman fan.

“My coach respects Coach Pittman and told me he’s a good man and I respect who he respects and he produces very good offensive linemen,” Benny said.