Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

4-star offensive lineman 'definitely' visiting Arkansas in near future

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:47 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Sam Pittman speaks Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, during a press conference to discuss the early signing period at the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff are focused on finishing out the 2020 class, but they’re also looking toward the 2021 class.

The Razorbacks have offered several junior prospects, including offensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (6-5, 270 pounds) of Oak Park, Mich. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Benny a 4-star recruit.

Benny has 33 other offers from schools including Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and others. He received his offer from Arkansas on Tuesday.

Benny plays with a nasty streak and is often seen driving his defender 10-15 yards downfield. He helped lead the Knights to a 8-2 record in 2019.

Because of his respect for Pittman and and offensive line coach Brad Davis, he plans to visit Fayetteville in the near future.

“I want to visit because of the relationship I had with Coach Davis at Missouri," he said.

He's looking to visit Penn State and Pittsburgh on Jan. 18-19 while also hoping to travel to Tennessee, Louisville, LSU, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Davis won favor with Benny while at Missouri.

“Since we started talking he has always been up front with me and was consistently in contact with me,” Benny said.

Benny’s high school coach is a Pittman fan.

“My coach respects Coach Pittman and told me he’s a good man and I respect who he respects and he produces very good offensive linemen,” Benny said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT