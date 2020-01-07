Sections
Arkansas man, 64, dies after SUV overturns, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:31 p.m.
A 64-year-old man died after an SUV he was driving overturned during a wreck Monday evening near Hot Springs, state police said.

Donald Lee Graham, of Bismarck, was driving a Dodge Journey south on Arkansas 7 around 5:30 p.m. when state police say he lost control of the vehicle on a curve.

The Journey left the road, according to a preliminary state police report, and struck an embankment. The vehicle began to overturn and hit a fence before coming to a rest on the SUV’s passenger side.

A 66-year-old passenger in the Journey was listed by state police as injured in the crash.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least seven people have died in wrecks so far this year on Arkansas roads.

