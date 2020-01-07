Forecasters predict possible tornadoes, damaging winds, snow for Arkansas heading into weekend

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Hood said Arkansas’ weather heading into the weekend is a “kitchen sink forecast,” with the potential for flash flooding, damaging winds, tornadoes and even snow.

A storm system moving into Arkansas on Thursday is expected to bring rain to all corners of the state, Hood said. Northwestern areas are expected to see up to 2 inches, but central and northeastern areas may see up to 4 with isolated spots seeing up to 6.

Hood said flash flooding is a concern.

Along with the storms comes the potential for severe weather. Hood said the entire state should be on alert, but southern Arkansas is most at risk based on current forecast models. Although hail is possible with the storms, Hood said damaging winds and tornadoes are more likely.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLaX9sJhWCY]

The highest potential for severe weather will be Friday night into early Saturday morning, Hood said.

"At this point, any part of Arkansas could see the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms," Hood said.

As the storm system moves out of the state Saturday, Hood said there is a chance for snow in its wake in northern areas.

He said the highest chance is Saturday afternoon and evening, but, like the rest of the forecast, the chance for snow is subject to change as the week progresses and the forecast becomes more certain.

Hood said although January is a time most people are thinking about snow, not tornadoes, Arkansans should be preparing for the possibility of severe weather.