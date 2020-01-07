Athlete Marlon Crockett should see recruiting heat up

Searcy junior receiver/safety Marlon Crockett moved to Searcy from Texas and was a major reason the Lions were able to win the Class 6A state title in 2019.

Crockett (6-4, 195 pounds, 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash) transferred from Gregory High School in Portland, Texas, where he was named the District 15-5A DII Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2018.

“Moving in from Texas to Arkansas, it’s a big jump,” Crockett said. “We had a great team. I knew we were going to have great goals and we achieved it. So I really wan’t surprised that we won a state championship.”

He should see his recruiting heat up after recording 60 catches for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns and having 9 tackles with 2 pass breakups to help Searcy win its first state title since 1933. Crockett had 6 receptions for 139 yards and 2 tackles in a 28-27 victory over Benton in the championship game.

Originally from Hot Springs, Crockett caught the attention of opponents quickly.

“I just came from Texas and no one knew who I was,” he said. “I was young when I left Arkansas, so I came back and no one knew who I was until the season started and I showed out.”

As a junior, he recorded 30 receptions for 448 yards and 6 touchdowns on offense, and had 85 tackles, 2 pass deflections, a forced fumble and 2 interceptions at safety.

He has offers from Kansas and Southern Miss, and is drawing interest from several schools, including West Virginia and Baylor. He received interest from the previous Arkansas staff and received a follow on Twitter from Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom on Tuesday.

Crockett is planning to make two visits in the near future.

“I’m going to the Kansas junior day,” Crockett said. “I was invited to the Southern Miss junior day .”

Most schools appear to be recruiting him as a receiver, but Crockett sees himself as an athlete.

“I play on both sides, I’m an athlete,” he said. “Anything Coach tells me to do, I’ll go do it.”