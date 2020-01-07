Bail reduction hearing set for suspect in June killing

EL DORADO -- A bail hearing has been set for a suspect in the June killing of 27-year-old Brandon Parker.

Tristen Dakota Waller, 19, of Urbana, who has been charged with capital murder and first-degree murder, both with firearm enhancements, will appear in court on Jan. 21 for a reconsideration of his bail.

Waller was initially denied bail during his first appearance on June 7. Chancin D. Hooks, 18, of Crossett was also charged in relation to the crime with attempted capital murder and capital murder. He was 17 at the time of the offense, but he was charged as an adult. He has since turned 18.

Randy L. Miller, 23, of El Dorado was also injured in the shootout that killed Parker. Miller gave detectives with the Union County sheriff's office the first account of what happened, saying that he and Parker intended to purchase drugs from Hooks and Waller, citing that as the reason for their meeting, according to a detective with the sheriff's office and court records. Miller had to write responses to detectives' questions on paper due to his injuries from the shooting.

Miller went on to say that after the deal, he and Parker left, only to be called back to the location where they had just met Hooks and Waller. Upon their second arrival, Miller said the two suspects ambushed them with gunfire, which he returned from the passenger seat of Parker's vehicle, he said.

The two escaped the firefight, heading to a nearby PROMed Ambulance Service hub on Strong Highway, with Miller driving from the passenger seat, court documents show.

In the course of their investigation, detectives heard from several confidential sources that Miller and Parker were actually the drug sellers rather than the buyers, among other tips, according to court records.

In a second interview with police, Miller said he and Parker had been trying to sell the other men drugs. He was later arrested. He was on probation at the time of the attack, and is facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and tampering with physical evidence.

Miller has since been released from the Union County jail on a $10,000 signature bond.

