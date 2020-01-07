Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Double shooting in west Little Rock leaves woman in 'very critical' condition, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:26 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was critically hurt and a man was also injured in a shooting in west Little Rock on Monday night, police said.

Authorities received a report about the shooting at 420 Napa Valley Drive, just off of Bowman Road, at about 8 p.m., according to police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. Responding officers found a bystander performing CPR on one of the two victims, he said.

Barnes said the woman had gunshot wounds in her upper and lower body and was in “very critical” condition. The man was wounded in his arm and groin. Police didn’t immediately release the name of either victim.

At least four vehicles at the scene were also struck by gunfire, Barnes said.

Authorities reportedly received information at the scene about three male suspects leaving in a white sedan, but no arrests had been made Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT