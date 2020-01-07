Double shooting in west Little Rock leaves woman in 'very critical' condition, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was critically hurt and a man was also injured in a shooting in west Little Rock on Monday night, police said.

Authorities received a report about the shooting at 420 Napa Valley Drive, just off of Bowman Road, at about 8 p.m., according to police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. Responding officers found a bystander performing CPR on one of the two victims, he said.

Barnes said the woman had gunshot wounds in her upper and lower body and was in “very critical” condition. The man was wounded in his arm and groin. Police didn’t immediately release the name of either victim.

At least four vehicles at the scene were also struck by gunfire, Barnes said.

Authorities reportedly received information at the scene about three male suspects leaving in a white sedan, but no arrests had been made Tuesday morning.