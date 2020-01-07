Esper: No Iraq-exit decision

Coffins holding the remains of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners Monday during a funeral procession in Tehran, Iran. More photos at arkansasonline.com/17iran/.

BEIRUT -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that the United States has not made any decision to leave Iraq, shortly after the U.S. military said in a letter to Iraqi officials that U.S. forces would be relocating "to prepare for onward movement."

On Sunday, Iraqi lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution calling for foreign troops to withdraw in response to the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad targeting Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force.

In the letter, released Monday, Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely said that U.S. forces "respect your sovereign decision to order our departure." A U.S. military official confirmed the letter's authenticity.

But in a day of confusion, Esper said at the Pentagon that he could not confirm the authenticity of the letter because he had seen it only after it had been leaked. He said the letter "is inconsistent with where we are right now."

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the letter "was a draft, it was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released."

Part of the letter was "poorly worded, implies withdrawal," Milley said. "That is not what's happening."

Asked whether the U.S. military was prepared to strike Iranian cultural sites in response to possible Iranian attacks, as President Donald Trump has suggested, Esper said the military would "follow the laws of armed conflict." Asked whether that means no, because international law prohibits targeting such sites during war, Esper said: "That's the laws of armed conflict."

Esper said the United States remains prepared for any contingency with regard to Iran and that the message to Tehran is that the "ball remains in their court."

Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, told U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller that the United States and Iraq needed to cooperate "to implement the withdrawal of foreign forces in accordance with the decision of the Iraqi parliament," according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Abdul-Mahdi also made clear that Iraq wanted good relations with "all countries" but that Iraq wanted those relationships to be based on "mutual respect, and preserving its security, stability and national sovereignty."

The drone strike that killed Soleimani on Friday also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

The attack was viewed by many in Iraq as a violation of the nation's sovereignty.

U.S. senators are expected to be briefed by top U.S. officials Wednesday on the U.S. drone strike, according to three people familiar with the plans.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Esper, Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel are expected to brief the lawmakers. House members are also expected to attend a separate briefing session, people familiar with the matter said.

AMPHIBIOUS FORCE

Meanwhile, the U.S. Defense Department has ordered an amphibious force of about 4,500 sailors and Marines to prepare to support Middle East operations, a defense official said Monday, adding potential firepower to deal with the prospect of Iranian retaliation amid an outpouring of grief in Tehran for the slain commander.

The order was disclosed as throngs of Iranians mourned Soleimani at his funeral Monday in Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, wept as he prayed over the general's coffin, while he and other Iranian leaders vowed revenge for the drone strike that killed Soleimani.

Khamenei tweeted in the afternoon "bidding farewell to the pure body of the Iranian nation's hero and the international figure of Resistance. You were assassinated by the most barbaric of mankind."

The streets of Iran's capital Tehran flooded with millions clad in black on Monday, Iranian state television said.

"Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, realdonaldtrump?" Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter, addressing the U.S. president. "And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people?"

Since Friday's killing of Soleimani, Iran's leadership has repeatedly vowed to take revenge on U.S. military and political targets.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division, also said Trump "should order more coffins."

Soleimani was seen as a hero not only in Iran but also by Iranian-allied groups in the region -- including in Yemen and Lebanon.

Yemen's city of Saada, held by the Iran-allied Houthis, saw millions of mourners filling the streets and protesting the strike that killed him. Lebanon's Hezbollah, a military group that also holds seats in parliament, held a funeral for Soleimani on Sunday.

WORLD LEADERS UNEASY

On the diplomatic front, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Moscow on Saturday with plans to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Kremlin announced.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is accompanying Merkel on the trip. Maas said Monday that Trump threatening Iraq with heavy sanctions if U.S. troops are forced to leave is "not very helpful."

Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone Friday evening, and the Kremlin announcement of the call said "both sides expressed concern" and "that this attack could escalate tensions in the region."

Meanwhile, in a joint statement Monday, France, Germany and Britain appealed to Iran to stick with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and refrain from responding violently to a U.S. attack.

On Sunday, Iran announced that, unless U.S. sanctions are lifted, the country would abandon the accord's "final restrictions" on uranium enrichment.

"We specifically call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation, and urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with JCPOA," the statement said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal that Tehran struck with world powers.

Maas said the Europeans will talk to Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

"This could be the first step toward the end of this agreement, which would be a great loss -- and so we will weigh things up very, very responsibly," Maas told Deutschlandfunk radio.

He noted that the agreement contains procedures to respond to such situations. They include the triggering of a "dispute mechanism" that could buy more time to help keep Iran on board.

European Union foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Friday in Brussels to discuss how to respond to the escalating crisis with Iran, diplomats said Monday, including whether Europe starts the process that could lead to the eventual reimposition of sanctions on Iran.

China on Monday heavily criticized the U.S. killing of Soleimani as a violation of international norms and said it would work with Russia to "maintain international justice."

In a flurry of calls with his Russian, Iranian and French counterparts over the weekend, Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi criticized what he called a "risk-taking" U.S. military strike and urged a halt in the American "abuse of force," according to statements released by China's Foreign Ministry.

In Brussels, NATO ambassadors meeting for an emergency session on Iran called for "restraint and de-escalation."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the ambassadors had received a briefing from U.S. officials about the reasoning for the strike on Soleimani. Along with the U.K., the 29-nation alliance suspended its training mission in Iraq after the attack.

"A new conflict would be in no one's interest," Stoltenberg said Monday. "We are ready to restart the training when the situation on the ground makes that possible."

In Washington, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said the House should hold open hearings on the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

"The president has put us on a path where we may be at war with Iran," Schiff said. "That requires the Congress to fully engage."

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Dadouch, Siobhan O'Grady, Paul Sonne, Michael Birnbaum, Mustafa Salim, Dan Lamothe, Karoun Demirjian, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Gerry Shih, William Booth and Karla Adam of The Washington Post; by Lorne Cook, Geir Moulson and Dave Rising of The Associated Pres; and by staff members of The New York Times.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads a prayer Monday in Tehran during the funeral for Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in the U.S. strike.

