Fire destroys 2 mobile homes in central Arkansas, authorities say

A fire in Pulaski County destroyed two mobile homes Tuesday morning, displacing the families who lived there, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office received a call about the fire in the area of 13919 Arkansas 365 South at about 5 a.m., agency spokesman Mitch McCoy said. When deputies arrived, they found the fire had jumped to a second mobile home.

McCoy said the deputies then went home to home, evacuating nearby residents because of concerns the fire might pass to additional residences. The flames, however, remained contained within the two homes.

When deputies arrived on scene in the area of 13919 Hwy 365 South, they were knocking on doors to wake people up so they could evacuate. Two mobile homes are on fire. Please avoid the area. #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/geI1WbUxrI — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 7, 2020

Several area fire departments responded to battle the fire, including the Sweet Home and Highway 365 departments, authorities said. The sheriff’s office wrote in a Twitter post at about 7:15 a.m. that firefighters had extinguished the flames.

Responders remained at the scene at about 8 a.m., with firefighters spraying potential hot spots, according to authorities. McCoy said he wasn’t immediately sure what caused the fire but that firefighters didn’t regard it as suspicious.

Two families were displaced as a result of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was set to come to the scene to provide support to the families, McCoy said.

“It’s unfortunate that it jumped,” he said. “But it could have been much worse.”

This story was originally published at 8:32 a.m.