Former Arkansas standout entertains Tip-Off Club

Pat Bradley felt at home again in his adopted state.

The former University of Arkansas basketball player and current SEC Network analyst spoke Monday at the Downtown Tip-Off Club's meeting at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce about his career and the Razorbacks' 12-1 start under first-year Coach Eric Musselman.

Bradley was back in Central Arkansas for the first time since June 2018 and enjoyed being in North Little Rock for a brief period. He had worked Saturday's Auburn-Mississippi State game in Starkville, Miss., then arrived in Arkansas on Sunday.

Arkansas is 1-0 in the SEC after a 69-59 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. Musselman's work with the Razorbacks so far has impressed Bradley.

"Coach Musselman is a brilliant coach," Bradley said. "This Razorback team is hungry. Coach Musselman has their ears now. They're like sponges. That program is in great hands."

As a SEC Network analyst, Bradley gets to watch the rest of the league along with the Razorbacks and follows the rest of college basketball as well. He said the 2019-20 season has been unpredictable so far.

"College basketball is so up and down," Bradley said. "I wouldn't be surprised if the Hogs win the SEC after they were picked 11th.

"It's going to be a fun season. I'm excited."

Also on Monday, Bradley talked about former Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson. Anderson is 11-4 in his first season at St. John's. While he's no longer with the Razorbacks, Anderson has Bradley's full support.

"He's always going to be competitive," Bradley said. "He's always going to be a winner."

Bradley had worked at KABZ-FM until June 2018 when he left Arkansas to return to his home state of Massachusetts to be closer with his sister Samantha, who was battling brain cancer. Samantha Bradley died in October 2018 at 30.

At one point during his speech Monday, Bradley became emotional talking about his sister.

"I had to leave because my sister was sick," Bradley said. "Everybody has been so supportive. I appreciate you so much because of why I had to leave. You guys understood."

On a lighter note, Bradley referenced his marriage to his wife Jenine, who he married in May.

"Coach [Nolan] Richardson always told me, 'You need a point guard in life,'" Bradley said. "I got my point guard in life right here, so she can point out all the things I do wrong. The ultimate point guard."

Also on Monday, Little Rock Central junior guard Corey Camper and Little Rock Christian junior forward Wynter Rogers were named the Tip-Off Club's high school basketball players of the week.

Camper is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Tigers. Rogers leads the Lady Warriors, averaging 19.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

