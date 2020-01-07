Because of a production error, Page 3E in the Saturday, Jan. 4 print edition was the wrong page. To see the correct page, go to arkansasonline.com/14pages. The link also shows Page 1E, where several of the stories on Page 3E originated.
A Section on 01/07/2020
Print Headline: Getting it straight
