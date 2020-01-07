TRAFFIC ALERT: I-630 widening to prompt closures on Rodney Parham Road

FILE — A construction worker shovels away as work on an Interstate 630 bridge at South Rodney Parham Road continues in Little Rock in this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo.

Ongoing work to widen Interstate 630 will require intermittent closures on Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock this week, including for most of Saturday, transportation officials said.

A section of the road under I-630 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for 15-minute intervals between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. a news release issued Tuesday by the Arkansas Department of Transportation states. The road will be barricaded Saturday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Transportation officials encouraged drivers to use West Markham Street, University Avenue and West 12th Street as detours.

No I-630 ramps are scheduled to be affected by the construction.