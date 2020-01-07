Sections
Today at 2:44 a.m. | Updated January 7, 2020 at 2:44 a.m.

Jacob Cokely, 19, was reunited with Bella, a service dog that helps Cokely, a diabetic, track his blood-sugar levels, a week after the black Labrador ran off when it was startled by some early New Year's Eve fireworks near Ocean Springs, Miss., as the two played outside.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, stopped his motorcade as it passed a multi-vehicle wreck on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in New York City and helped free a driver, with Cuomo guiding the man's legs as he was removed from a delivery van.

Leigh Walters of the Missouri Historical Society called it sad that "anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country," after vandals in downtown St. Louis spray-painted "No war" on a 1938 memorial to soldiers.

Jasmine Campbell, 23, faces five misdemeanor charges after being accused of snatching a hijab from the head of a Saudi Arabian college student near a library in Portland, Ore., and then stripping nearly naked before rubbing the headwear over her body as she mocked the victim's religion.

Pratom Rassamee, chief of marine and coastal resources in Thailand's Phang-nga province, said people are upset and contributed to a reward fund to find the thief who took dozens of unhatched eggs from a beach used by the endangered Pacific Leatherback turtle.

Shakim Holloman, 23, who was arrested on vehicular homicide and other counts after a fatal crash on a Georgia highway between Marietta and Cartersville, told police that he had fallen asleep while driving and veered into the oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle head-on, authorities said.

Heather Owens said she's thankful that a good Samaritan followed and confronted a man who tried to grab Owens' daughter at a restaurant in Greensboro, N.C., then got the suspect's license plate number as he fled, enabling police to make an arrest.

William Cabantog, 36, and David Van Iersel, 38, both former Melbourne, Australia, nightclub promoters, were sentenced to up to a year in jail after being convicted of possessing cocaine in Bali, an Indonesian island known for tourism.

Ben Brengle, who offered a $10,000 reward after his dog Bella was taken when his pickup was stolen outside a store in North Charleston, S.C., found his pet's body along a highway just blocks from the store, a police spokesman said.

A Section on 01/07/2020

Print Headline: In the news

