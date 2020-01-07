• Jacob Cokely, 19, was reunited with Bella, a service dog that helps Cokely, a diabetic, track his blood-sugar levels, a week after the black Labrador ran off when it was startled by some early New Year's Eve fireworks near Ocean Springs, Miss., as the two played outside.

• Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, stopped his motorcade as it passed a multi-vehicle wreck on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in New York City and helped free a driver, with Cuomo guiding the man's legs as he was removed from a delivery van.

• Leigh Walters of the Missouri Historical Society called it sad that "anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country," after vandals in downtown St. Louis spray-painted "No war" on a 1938 memorial to soldiers.

• Jasmine Campbell, 23, faces five misdemeanor charges after being accused of snatching a hijab from the head of a Saudi Arabian college student near a library in Portland, Ore., and then stripping nearly naked before rubbing the headwear over her body as she mocked the victim's religion.

• Pratom Rassamee, chief of marine and coastal resources in Thailand's Phang-nga province, said people are upset and contributed to a reward fund to find the thief who took dozens of unhatched eggs from a beach used by the endangered Pacific Leatherback turtle.

• Shakim Holloman, 23, who was arrested on vehicular homicide and other counts after a fatal crash on a Georgia highway between Marietta and Cartersville, told police that he had fallen asleep while driving and veered into the oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle head-on, authorities said.

• Heather Owens said she's thankful that a good Samaritan followed and confronted a man who tried to grab Owens' daughter at a restaurant in Greensboro, N.C., then got the suspect's license plate number as he fled, enabling police to make an arrest.

• William Cabantog, 36, and David Van Iersel, 38, both former Melbourne, Australia, nightclub promoters, were sentenced to up to a year in jail after being convicted of possessing cocaine in Bali, an Indonesian island known for tourism.

• Ben Brengle, who offered a $10,000 reward after his dog Bella was taken when his pickup was stolen outside a store in North Charleston, S.C., found his pet's body along a highway just blocks from the store, a police spokesman said.

