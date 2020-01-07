Jones putting his eggs in McCarthy's basket

Judging by the timing, Jerry Jones' plan was already being executed. He just had to work out the details.

Apparently, Jones tried to talk former head coach Jason Garrett into staying with the Cowboys, just not down on the field allegedly running the team.

A decade of mostly mediocrity was more than enough for the Jones family.

Jerry Jones has been candid about his desire to bring another Super Bowl trophy to Dallas.

It was obvious Garrett was not the man to reach that goal, but he was well-liked and respected enough that the Jones' offered him a position with a nice office and decent view, and a role of some sort with the team.

Garret declined.

It seems Jones had done his homework and knew who he wanted before cutting ties with Garrett. He also knew he couldn't wait long, with several teams wanting Mike McCarthy, too.

McCarthy had been 125-75-2 in the regular season with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2011, he led the Packers to a win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

He made the playoffs in nine of his 13 seasons, but he never had a good relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and McCarthy was fired 12 games into the 2018 season.

Since then, he has been offered numerous NFL head coaching jobs but turned them down.

He spent this season compiling trends among the NFL, and Saturday night, according to Fox News, he spent the night in the Jones' Highland Park mansion.

It is said no one ever says no to Jerry after a sleepover in that house.

McCarthy will be accepted quickly by the Cowboys Nation, but Garrett won't be forgotten quickly.

Garrett played for the Cowboys and was the offensive coordinator for them before getting the head coaching job.

Garrett, who played college football at Princeton, played for seven different professional teams but only coached for one other NFL team when he was quarterbacks coach at Miami.

It appears he wants to continue coaching, and there are a lot of openings in the talent pool that is very shallow.

Garrett's tenure with the Cowboys will be remembered as close but no cigar, having made the playoffs just three times.

Before this season began Stephen Jones, vice president of the Cowboys, said it was the best team they had ever assembled.

The Cowboys started out 3-0, then started playing the better teams and finished 8-8. Whether he was officially fired by the Cowboys for not renewing his contract, rumors had been strong during and right after the season that he wasn't going to be back.

Jones wasted no time in going after his No. 1 target, McCarthy.

McCarthy paid his dues to get where he is.

He spend two years working in a quality control position with Kansas City before being promoted to the field. From there, the Packers grabbed him to be offensive coordinator. He was then the offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

In 2006, he was hired as head coach of the Packers.

Despite his best efforts he couldn't get close to Rodgers, who is not just a quarterback, but the face of the Packers and is a very, very confident person.

However, Bill Belichick once said that McCarthy is "one of the best coaches I've ever gone up against."

That's high praise from the King of the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys fans were getting impatient but not as much as the owner of the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, valued at $5 billion, and to stay No. 1 in the world Jones knew it was time for more success.

McCarthy is well aware of why he was hired.

