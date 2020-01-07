Judge tossed off the ballot

Barring a 43-year-old district judge from running for circuit court because of a misdemeanor conviction at age 18 is an "absurd" outcome, but that's what the Arkansas Constitution requires, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ruled Monday.

Less than two months before the March 3 judicial elections, Piazza struck Adam Weeks of Powhatan, the Lawrence County district judge, from the ballot for the only contested seat on the Third Circuit Court, which covers Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties.

Article 5 of the state Constitution bars candidates with convictions for "infamous crimes" from seeking office. Infamous crimes involve "an act of deceit, fraud or false statement," and Weeks' 1994 guilty plea to displaying a fictitious license tag makes him ineligible to run for circuit judge, Piazza said.

"These charges ... were the result of a 19-22 year old college student who, at worst, made some immature, naive mistakes," Piazza wrote in his five-page decision. "That the fictitious tag misdemeanor now deems Judge Weeks unfit to run for office is, in the view of this court, absurd."

The constitutional prohibition is an important safeguard that protects the public, but "in this instant case ... the broadness and unyielding language of our Constitution results in a frustrating and untenable outcome," the requirement that Weeks be disqualified, Piazza said.

"However, it is the very rule of law this restriction seeks to preserve, albeit unfairly applied, which binds the hands of this court and requires the language of the Arkansas Constitution be applied without further consideration," he wrote.

Three other lawyers have announced for the position that came open with the January 2019 death of Judge Kevin King, but Weeks was the only one with a judicial title to appear on the ballot.

The judge's decision strips Weeks from the ballot, but if the ballots have already been printed, the ruling bars the secretary of state and the election commissions in Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties from counting any ballots cast for him.

In a statement Monday, Weeks, an attorney for almost 11 years, indicated he was heartened by the judge's criticism of the outcome and said he will appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

"In his ruling Judge Chris Piazza made it clear that he believes that it's 'absurd' that the law requires that I be denied an opportunity to run for office due to a minor incident that occurred when I was 18 years old," Weeks said. "We plan to appeal this ruling and hope that the Supreme Court gives us an expedited ruling."

The challenge to Weeks' candidacy was brought by Judy Miller, a Randolph County woman, represented by Little Rock attorney Chris Burks, a specialist in Arkansas election law.

Monday's decision is the second time Burks has had a circuit judge disqualified from the upcoming election in Pulaski County on the basis of "infamous crimes."

In October, Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen barred Jim Wyatt from running for circuit judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties after Burks, representing Tyray Carr of Little Rock, presented court records showing Wyatt pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor hot-check counts more than 25 years ago before he passed the bar.

Wyatt, president of the Pulaski County Bar Association, testified the records were wrong and that he has never been charged with any crime, let alone convicted of one.

Griffen too appeared to regret the ruling, describing Wyatt as an "honorable man," but said his hands were tied when presented with court records that show Wyatt has been convicted.

Wyatt is appealing that ruling, but in November the high court declined to expedite the case.

