Driver, 19, killed after Jeep goes 'airborne' in I-40 crash in Arkansas

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A Tennessee man died after a Jeep he was driving went "airborne" during a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County.

Clint McCollum, 19, of Germantown, Tenn., was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on I-40 around 12:50 a.m. when it veered into the median near Heth between West Memphis and Forrest City, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The Jeep went into the air before striking the side of the embankment. The vehicle landed on the driver’s side.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report. No additional injuries were listed by state police.

At least seven people have died so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.