Walmart ramps up digital-ad program

In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass.

Walmart Inc. is working with four software firms to beef up its in-house digital advertising capabilities.

With support from Flywheel Digital, Kenshoo, Pacvue and Teikametrics, Walmart Media Group has formed a program called Walmart Advertising Partners. The program will enhance advertisers' ability to deliver targeted ads to Walmart shoppers, Lex Josephs, Walmart Media Group's vice president of sales and media partnerships, said in a blog post.

The partnership positions the Bentonville-based retailer to better compete with Amazon.com, Google and Facebook in the retail digital advertising marketplace.

"We have something unique to offer brands, the ability to maximize campaigns with rich data insights -- based on both in-store and online data -- at scale," Josephs said in the blog post. "Now, brands can tap into Walmart's shopper footprint to get the right sponsored ad experience, to the right shopper at the right moment."

In April, Walmart Media Group acquired Polymorph Labs with plans to integrate the Silicon Valley startup's cloud-based technology into its proprietary ad targeting and measuring platform.

-- Serenah McKay