Northwest Arkansas warehouse fire out after more than a week

The city of Springdale Fire Department works and monitors the A-Advantage Warehouse, Distribution & Transportation, at 659 E. Randall Wobbe Lane on Monday in Springdale. The fire at the warehouse fire started around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Springdale Fire Department is fighting and monitoring the fire from the exterior.

SPRINGDALE -- The fire is out in a northeast Springdale warehouse, Fire Chief Mike Irwin told the Springdale City Council on Monday night. The 70,000-square-foot building at 659 E. Randall Wobbe Lane caught fire Dec. 27.

Capt. Matt Bagley said department investigators have not entered the building to determine the cause of the fire because it's not structurally sound.

One firefighter was injured when the building partially collapsed. At that point, fire department officials decided to let the fire burn itself out and pulled all crews from the building.

Capt. James Kehrli is recovering from his injuries, Irwin said.

Among other items, the building was used to store Styrofoam containers for the Cargill poultry processing plant across the street.