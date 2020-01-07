NWA fishing report

BEAVER LAKE

Striped bass are on the prowl.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said striped bass fishing is good in the Prairie Creek area and upstream to Monte Ne. Use brood minnows or shad 5 to 30 feet deep. Stripers are also surfacing and can be caught with top-water lures.

Try for crappie 20 to 30 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs. Black bass fishing is fair. Alabama rigs, crank baits and jigs are good lure choices.

LAKE ATALANTA

Jones recommends trout fishing with Power Eggs or small spoons.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store recommends trout fishing with Power Bait combined with a waxworm. The top lures are small spoons, countdown Rapalas and small jigs.

Try midges for fly fishing. Good colors are olive, black or blue dun. Expect power generation at Beaver Dam to take place much of the day, creating high water conditions.

BELLA VISTA

Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout at Lake Brittany are biting Rooster Tails, small spoons and Power Bait.

Try jerk baits to catch black bass at all Bella Vista lakes.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good. An Alabama rig is the hot lure. Ned rigs and all types of soft plastic lures are working.

SILOAM SPRINGS LAKE

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Stroud recommnds fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Focused Fishing guide service recommends fishing deep with jigging spoons to catch good numbers of black bass, but not big bass. Fish are in creek arms 50 to 70 feet deep around shad schools.

For bigger bass, try an Alabama rig along secondary points and bluff points. Bass are suspended 12 to 20 feet deep. A jig and pig fished along points 12 to 25 feet deep may also work.

LAKES FAYETTEVILLE, SEQUOYAH

Both lakes are closed. They will reopen Jan. 15. Trails around the lakes are open.

Sports on 01/07/2020