MOTOR SPORTS

Penske changes crew chiefs

Team Penske has overhauled the crew chief assignments for all three of its Cup Series teams. Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, will now be paired with Paul Wolfe; 2012 champ Brad Keselowski has Jeremy Bullins; and Ryan Blaney was assigned Todd Gordon. Keselowski and Wolfe had been paired together since the 2010 Xfinity season. They were paired together in Cup in 2011 have won 21 races since then. Their split leaves 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers as the longest active paired driver/crew chief combo (since 2014) in the Cup Series. Logano and Gordon had worked together since 2013, winning 21 races and the Cup title. Blaney had Bullins as his crew chief for all 162 career Cup starts and three wins since 2014. "As we do after the completion of each season, we evaluated what we can do to better achieve our goals and we felt it was time to make these changes to better position us to reach our potential," team owner Roger Penske said.

BASEBALL

Fulmer, Tigers agree

The Detroit Tigers avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing Monday to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. It's the same amount Fulmer received last year when he lost his arbitration case with the Tigers. Fulmer was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won 10 games in 2017, but he struggled in 2018, and that season ended early for him because of a right knee injury. He said last March he was going to have the elbow ligament reconstruction. Fulmer turns 27 on March 15.

Marlins, Angels deal

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed reliever Kyle Keller from the Miami Marlins. The Angels traded minor league catcher Jose Estrada to Miami on Monday. The 26-year-old Keller made his major league debut last Aug. 4 and pitched in 10 games for the Marlins, posting a 3.38 ERA with 11 strikeouts. He excelled with Class AAA New Orleans, holding opponents to a .217 batting average with a rate of 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, 10th-best in the Pacific Coast League. The Angels signed the 19-year-old Estrada as an international free agent one year ago. He played in the Dominican Summer League.

Girardi completes staff

The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Bobby Meacham as an assistant coach and Greg Brodzinski as bullpen catcher/catching coach to complete Manager Joe Girardi's staff. Meacham spent the past three seasons managing Class AAA Buffalo in Toronto's organization. He was with Girardi as third-base coach for the Florida Marlins in 2006 and New York Yankees in 2008. Meacham previously was a first-base coach for San Diego and Houston. He spent parts of six seasons from 1983-88 in the majors with the Yankees. Meacham batted .236 and primarily played shortstop in 457 career games. Brodzinski spent the last two seasons as a coach in Philadelphia's system with Class A Williamsport. The rest of Girardi's coaching staff includes Juan Castro (infield), Joe Dillon (hitting), Paco Figueroa (first base), Jim Gott (bullpen), Bryan Price (pitching), Rob Thomson (bench) and Dusty Wathan (third base), Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting), Dave Lundquist (assistant pitching) and Bob Stumpo (bullpen catcher and catching coach).

FOOTBALL

Giants interview Judge

The New York Giants have interviewed New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge for their vacant head coaching job. The 38-year-old Judge has been a part of five championship teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two college football titles with Alabama. Judge is the fifth candidate the Giants have interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur last week. The Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach met with co-owner John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman, vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams at the team's headquarters in New Jersey on Monday. The Giants are also expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baylor Coach Matt Rhule this week. Judge has coached for 15 years, including the past eight with New England. He was part of the staffs that helped the team to Super Bowls titles in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons. He had won titles with the Crimson Tide in 2009 and 2011. He has also coached at Mississippi State and Birmingham-Southern.

Hokies RB declares

Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease said he's leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft. McClease made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound redshirt junior ran for 843 yards and seven touchdowns this season, including 126 yards and a touchdown in the Hokies' 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.

BASKETBALL

Duke freshman out

Duke freshman forward Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand. Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches' teleconference, Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the 6-foot-6 forward wouldn't travel for the second-ranked Blue Devils' game Wednesday at Georgia Tech. The team issued a statement later Monday after completion of the procedure, saying Moore is expected to return this season. Moore was hurt with about 4:40 left in Saturday's 95-62 win at Miami. He lost the ball on a turnover and reached for a steal, then immediately grabbed his right hand. He stayed in the game for another possession before exiting with 4:11 left and immediately having his hand examined on the bench. "We think everything's going to be good, but he'll be out for a while," Krzyzewski said. Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points with 3.9 rebounds in 22 minutes of action for a team with a deep rotation.

HOCKEY

Predators fire Laviolette

Nashville fired Peter Laviolette on Monday after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy also was dismissed. The Predators (19-15-7) have dropped four of five heading into tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. They are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points. There was no word on a replacement for either coach. General Manager David Poile praised their work in a release. "Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights -- from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents' Trophy and our first two Central Division titles," he said. "Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision." The 55-year-old Laviolette went 248-143-60 in 51/2 seasons with Nashville. The Predators lost to Pittsburgh in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, made it to the second round in 2018 and were eliminated in the first round a year ago. Nashville signed free-agent forward Matt Duchene to a $56 million, seven-year contract on July 1, but it sputtered through the first half of this season. Laviolette has 637 victories over 18 years as an NHL coach with the New York Islanders, Carolina, Philadelphia and Nashville. He coached the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006.

