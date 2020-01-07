PHOTO: Crews tear down former Dixie Cafe restaurant in Little Rock

Demolition crews from PMI work Monday Jan. 6, 2020 tearing down the old Dixie Cafe location at 1301 Rebsamen Park Road in Little Rock. The site is the future location of Centennial Bank. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Demolition crews from PMI were working Monday at the old Dixie Cafe at 1301 Rebsamen Park Road in Little Rock.
Centennial Bank plans to build a branch on the site.
Dixie Cafe announced in late 2017 that it was closing all 14 of its Arkansas restaurants, as well as three in Oklahoma.
In a statement issued then, an official with the company noted declining sales and increasing costs while calling it a "very difficult operating environment for full-service, family-oriented restaurants."
Conway-based Centennial Bank paid $1.3 million last year for the property. It said in July that it would take 12 to 18 months for the new branch to open.
