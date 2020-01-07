Plans for LR Zoo, closed golf courses on board's agenda

Blueprints for future recreational opportunities in the heart of Little Rock will be presented to city directors tonight during their regular meeting at City Hall.

The city's Board of Directors will hear a recommendation from a task force appointed to study potential uses for the now-shuttered golf courses at War Memorial and Hindman parks, and another recommendation from a task force that studied planning and development for the Little Rock Zoo.

Both groups were assembled by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. last year after the city ceased golf operations of public courses at War Memorial and Hindman parks over the summer. Scott also has said the zoo is an important part of the War Memorial park area.

So far, discussions have overlapped in deciding that the zoo will incorporate into its plans an expansion over a three-hole portion of the former War Memorial Park Golf Course, which sits north of the zoo and east of Fair Park Boulevard.

A draft of the proposals from the parks-focused task force released in November focuses on creating districts out of the park space that would provide needed recreational corridors in the city.

According to the draft, a "War Memorial District" would be bordered by West Markham Street to the north, North University Avenue to the west, West 12th Street to the south and Pine Street to the east.

The proposed district would incorporate an expansion of the park to the south of the zoo near the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center, as well as biking and walking trails planned as part of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' realignment of Pine and Cedar streets.

The plan proposes the conversion of golf course space into an athletic complex for sports such as baseball, football and soccer, with investment from the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The draft also suggests allowing the former golf course to serve as an additional greenspace, possibly with a community or sensory garden, and allowing the park to be reforested. The plan also includes adding an amphitheater and repurposing the former clubhouse into a restaurant and the old golf cart center into a beer garden.

For Hindman Park, the task force's draft proposes the creation of the "Hindman Adventure Park" district, a nature corridor with recreation opportunities that would include disc golf, an open pavilion, a multipurpose lawn, pickleball and grass volleyball courts, multi-use trails and a system of boardwalks that would allow visitors to traverse the wetlands.

Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart said a large component of the group's recommendations is connecting the parks with the neighborhoods that surround them, and to each other, through a multi-use trail system.

"Connectivity is a big part of the report," Eckart said.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui said the zoo task force's presentation will cover the "new vision" for the zoo, along with what the zoo needs and how to fund those things.

"We think the board and the citizens of Little Rock will welcome the presentation," Altrui said in an email Monday.

Much of tonight's presentation will center on the same topics that task force members discussed during a November meeting, Altrui said.

The group has reviewed community feedback indicating that residents want bigger exhibits as well as habitats that allow visitors to better see and interact with the animals.

Members also weighed two possible funding options: a referendum to generate money for the zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department, or a shift to private management.

Today's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 W. Markham St.

