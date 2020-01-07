QUIZ RESULTS: Who are the most recognizable Arkansans?

Who were the most recognizable Arkansans from our who's who quiz? Check out the gallery below to find out how many of our more than 500 quiz-takers recognized each person.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here to see the quiz results gallery » arkansasonline.com/galleries/28280/album/]

If you haven't taken the quiz, it's not too late! Click here to give it a try » arkansasonline.com/2019quiz/